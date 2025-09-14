Foreign national detained for illegal possession of firearm

The Criminal Police Division of Da Nang City Police announced yesterday that it has placed a foreign national, born in 1988, under temporary criminal detention for further investigation into the act of ‘illegal possession of military weapons’.

The foreign man at the local police station

Earlier, a woman in Thanh Khe Ward of the Central City of Da Nang reported that at around 3:00 a.m. on September 5, inside S.R. bar on An Thuong 32 Street in Ngu Hanh Son Ward, a foreign male was seen pulling an object resembling a gun from his pocket before putting it away and leaving the premises.

Upon receiving the report, criminal police investigators promptly initiated an inquiry. Using professional measures, officers tracked the suspect to an apartment on Le Cao Lang Street of Cam Le Ward.

At 12:30 a.m. on September 12, the Criminal Police Division, in coordination with the Immigration Management Division, Ngu Hanh Son Ward Police, and Cam Le Ward Police, conducted an administrative inspection at the residence.

During the search, police discovered a metal handgun inside a wardrobe on the second floor of the apartment where the foreign man, named V.J.A., was staying. The firearm bore markings “CF98-9” and “01568909238,” and contained a magazine loaded with 12 bullets.

In his statement, V.J.A. admitted to purchasing the weapon in Cambodia for US$700 in late 2024 for self-defense. He and his daughter on September 5 visited S.R. bar, where he had a dispute with another unidentified foreigner. He then returned to his residence, retrieved the firearm, and brought it back to the bar to intimidate his opponent before leaving.

According to police, V.J.A. has been in Vietnam since 2019, living in various provinces and cities. Around April 2025, he moved to Da Nang and rented the apartment on Le Cao Lang Street in Cam Le Ward.

The Criminal Police Division has placed V.J.A. under detention for illegal possession of military weapons and is continuing to gather evidence for further legal action.

By Pham Nga - Translated by Anh Quan