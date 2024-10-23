Cam Lo-La Son Expressway expands to four lanes with VND6.49 trillion investment

On October 23, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed Decision 244/QD-TTg, approving the investment policy for the construction and expansion of the Cam Lo - La Son section of the North-South Expressway East.

The Cam Lo - La Son Expressway will be expanded to four lanes.

The project will take place in Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces, aiming to gradually enhance the transportation network in the region according to the planning. It will promote the North-South economic corridor, connecting localities while ensuring synchronization and modernization. The project seeks to improve operational capacity and ensure traffic safety along the Cam Lo - La Son Expressway, maximizing the efficiency of the North-South Expressway East.

Additionally, the project aims to stimulate socio-economic development and contribute to regional security and national defense, leveraging the potential and strengths of Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces, as well as other provinces in the North Central and Central Coastal regions.

According to the decision, the route will be approximately 98.35 km long, following the existing Cam Lo - La Son Expressway. The starting point (Cam Lo) is at Km0+000, connecting with the endpoint of the Van Ninh - Cam Lo Expressway project in Cam Hieu Commune, Cam Lo District, Quang Tri Province. The endpoint (La Son) is at approximately Km102+200, connecting with the starting point of the La Son - Hoa Lien project in Loc Bon Commune, Phu Loc District, Thua Thien Hue Province.

The decision specifies an expansion of the foundation, road surface, and related works from two lanes to four lanes. The total investment for the project is roughly VND6.49 trillion, sourced from the State budget. This includes a general reserve fund for the mid-term public investment plan for the central budget for the 2021-2025 period, amounting to roughly VND5.49 trillion, corresponding to the increase in the central budget revenue approved by the National Assembly for 2023, along with a mid-term public investment plan for 2026-2030 totaling VND1 trillion.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is designated as the project management authority. The Deputy Prime Minister requires the MoT to take full responsibility for proposing the investment policy approval and for the data in the project's pre-feasibility study report, including responses and explanations to the appraisal opinions from the Ministry of Planning and Investment and other relevant ministries, sectors, and localities. The Ministry must organize the development and approval of the project’s feasibility study report in accordance with legal regulations and select qualified contractors for project implementation as required by law.

The MoT will closely coordinate with the People’s Committees of Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces, as well as relevant ministries and agencies throughout the project implementation process.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan