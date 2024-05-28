As per the shrimp development plan, Ca Mau Province in the southern tip of Vietnam strives to achieve US$1.65 billion from shrimp export.

Ca Mau strives to achieve US$1.65 billion from shrimp export

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Mekong Delta Province of Ca Mau announced that Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Van Su has approved the shrimp development plan for the province for the period of 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

Accordingly, by 2030, the total brackish shrimp farming area will be stabilized at 280,000 ha including 8,000 ha of super-intensive farming; 1,700 ha of intensive and semi-intensive farming; 240,000 ha of improved extensive farming; 30,300 ha of extensive farming; and 20,000 ha of giant freshwater prawn farming. Total farmed shrimp output will reach 350,000 tons. The total investment capital for shrimp development is estimated at VND20,000 billion (US$784,660,478) with VND4,050 billion from the state budget and VND15,950 billion from other economic sectors.

By 2050, the shrimp industry of Ca Mau Province is valued to develop sustainably, with high productivity and quality, and have a prestigious brand in the domestic and international markets. Production will be strictly controlled at all stages in the entire chain, and all shrimp products from aquaculture will be traceable to their origin. Infrastructure in concentrated shrimp farming areas will be invested in synchronously and modernly.

The shrimp industry will continue to be the main industry to create products, value, and export turnover in the fishery sector. Moreover, it is hoped to be the world and domestic shrimp processing center.

Ca Mau province is a locality with a large brackish shrimp farming area in the Mekong Delta region, with an annual shrimp export turnover exceeding $1 billion.

By Ngoc Chanh - Translated by Anh Quan