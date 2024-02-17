Ca Mau Airport to receive one million passengers by 2030

Accordingly, the unit that has been assigned to carry out the task must propose an appropriate investment roadmap to meet transportation needs.
Ca Mau Airport is currently a class 4C facility with a capacity of 200,000 passengers per year and a runway measuring 1500 x 30 m accommodating ATR 72 airplanes and similar aircraft.
According to the Master Planning on airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Ca Mau airport in the southernmost province of Ca Mau will be upgraded to class 4C, able to receive one million passengers a year and three million passengers per year by 2050.