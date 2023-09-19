C05 asked to form specialized project to stop smuggled poultry

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday sent formal dispatches to the Environmental Crime Prevention Police Department, the People’s Committees of Bac Giang Province, Lang Son Province, Hanoi about poultry of unknown origin.



Accordingly, the Agriculture and Rural Development asked in the dispatch that C05 (under the Ministry of Public Security) closely cooperate with the market management forces, the customs, and the local veterinarians and authorities to prevent the trade and transport of poultry without clear origin or inspection from the veterinary agency.

C05 is also required to establish a specialized project to fight against smuggled poultry, to help handle or destroy the detected illegal poultry in order to stop possible epidemic distribution and ensure food safety.

As stated in this dispatch, on May 18, 2023, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed Dispatch No.426/CD-TTg about detecting, preventing, and strictly treating illegal imports of poultry and poultry products into Vietnam.

However, these law violations still happen complicatedly in Hanoi as well as the provinces of Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, Bac Giang. This is one major factor leading to the import of dangerous bird flu strains and other deadly infectious diseases into the country. These might create an epidemic and harmfully affect the domestic poultry industry.