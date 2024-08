Under the Government’s Decree No. 109/2024/ND-CP, buyers of locally produced and assembled cars will enjoy 50 percent cut of registration fees.

The registration fee will be set at 50 percent of the fee specified in Decree No. 10/2022/ND-CP dated January 15, 2022, of the Government regulating registration fees, the current resolutions of local people's councils or the current decisions of provincial or municipal people's committees regarding local registration fee levels.

From December 1, 2024 onwards, the registration fee will return to the old levels in Decree No.10.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan