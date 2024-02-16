Businesses, state offices eager to start new lunar year

City dwellers coming for administrative procedures in the Land Registration Office of Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)



At 8:00 a.m. in Hanoi, officials of many one-station units of all districts are available to serve citizens even though the number of people coming to carry out administrative procedures.

In several hospitals of the city, there have been sufficient doctors on duty to answer the demands of the public. On the first day officially back to work after the Tet holiday, their full staff were ready to resume their work.

Similarly, in HCMC, Tran Thi Hong Hoa came to the People’s Committee of Ward 15 in Binh Thanh District at around 8:00 a.m. to certify the authentication documents to receive social benefits. It took only 5 minutes to complete her dossier. During the two hours of work, this office was able to quickly process all of the submitted documents because 100 percent of its officials were on duty.

Likewise, in the Office for Land Registration in Thu Duc City, there were 9 citizens coming for land-related procedures at 8:30 yesterday morning. It took about 10 minutes to complete the cases with sufficient documents, and those having to supplement more papers still felt satisfactory thanks to careful and quick instructions provided by the officials there.

In the early morning of February 15, a large number of people came to District 3 Post Office mostly to receive social benefits. There were sufficient chairs for them to wait for their turn. The staff in the post office worked non-stop and were able to process work efficiently, greatly pleasing the citizens there.

In other state offices around HCMC, the waiting time of citizens to finish an administrative procedure on the first day back to work after the Tet holiday was not at all long because at the end of the previous lunar year, all civil servants were allocated to be on duty for emergency cases and directed to seriously work right at the beginning of the new lunar year.

In the manufacturing sector, Dang Dinh Quynh – President of the Trade Union of Industrial Parks in Ha Nam Province – informed that on February 15, the operations of most businesses in the 8 industrial parks in the province were back to normal. Even laborers living 300-400km away from their workplace were still able to return to their position on time. Other northern provinces with many industrial parks like Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Bac Ninh, Thai Binh, and Vinh Phuc witnessed a similar situation.

According to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, in several factories, the proportion of employees back to work yesterday reached 90-95 percent. Most expect normal operation from February 19. A lot of textile, footwear, and electronics businesses have just received new orders and are posting new job vacancies for the first quarter of this year.

In HCMC, on the first working day after the Tet holiday, more than 80 percent of the laborers in PouYuen Vietnam Co. Ltd. were ready for their shift. Most of them are residents of HCMC and other Mekong Delta provinces. The proportion of employees back to work yesterday in Printing No.7 JSC. was more than 95 percent. Statistics show that about half of the businesses in industrial parks and export processing zones in HCMC formally restarted their work on February 15, with 80-90 percent of their laborers ready to work.

According to the Customs Department of Lao Cai Province, since the beginning of the New Lunar Year, 61 companies have registered for import-export activities via Kim Thanh Border Gate, with around 400 declaration forms (mostly for fruit export and vegetables import). The total value of import-export turnover during the Tet holiday reached US$13 million, a rise of 3.6 times compared to this time last year. On February 18, all customs clearance activities through the border gates in Lang Son Province are expected to return to normal.

By staff writers – Translated by Vien Hong