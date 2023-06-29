Businesses moan about weak local logistics industry

Many businesses moaned that they are facing difficulties due to the weak capacity of the domestic logistics industry.

At the seminar ‘Green logistics - from trends to practices and roles in food production and export’, businesses said that they bumped into problems because of the weak local logistics industry.

Currently, 68 percent of logistics enterprises in the country demand sea transportation while 50 percent commodities are transported by road and air, railway and inland waterways transport account for the same rate of 8 percent.

However, in contrast to the needs of businesses, the capacity of the domestic logistics industry is mainly road transport, accounting for the majority with the rate of 74.4 percent, inland waterway tops 19 percent and the rest is air, rail and sea transportation.