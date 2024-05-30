Law

Businesses fined over VND200 million for gold trading violations

SGGPO

A Vietnamese business has been fined over VND200 million (approximately US$8,800) for violating gold trading regulations.

GOLD.jpg
The jewelry establishment was displaying for sale 45 units of assorted jewelry products

The Quang Binh Provincial Market Surveillance Authority said that the provincial People's Committee has issued Decision No. 1269a/QĐ-XPHC to impose a fine of more than VND200 million on a gold and silver trading establishment in the province.

The staff from the Market Surveillance Authority No.1 this morning paid an unexpected visit to Kim Quang QB company in Dong Hoi City to check its compliance with the regulation.

Market surveillance inspectors discovered that the jewelry establishment was displaying for sale 45 units of assorted jewelry products including 26 rings, 10 pendants, four bracelets, four pairs of earrings, and one bracelet without unclear indication of origin but the jewelry products are counterfeit Chanel's registration trademark which has been protected in Vietnam. All jewelry products are valued at VND195,900,000.

Inspectors of the Market Surveillance Authority in Quang Binh Province advised the Chairman of the Quang Binh Provincial People's Committee to issue a decision to impose an administrative penalty on the above-mentioned enterprise for displaying for sale counterfeit goods with a fine of VND205 million. Moreover, the company was suspended from business activities related to the infringing goods for two months.

By Minh Phong – Translated By Dan Thuy

Tags

counterfeit Chanel's registration trademark 26 rings 10 pendants four bracelets four pairs of earrings

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn