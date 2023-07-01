Businesses apply measures to stimulate consumption

The economic downturn and low pay have directly affected purchasing power. In the context of the current slowdown, many businesses and trade centers have sought measures to stimulate consumption.

More sales promotion programs

Seeing message lines on her phone, Ms. Bui Kim Ngoc in An Duong Vuong Street in District 5 said that a few days ago, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City sent a message to many mobile subscribers simultaneously disseminating the program ‘Happy summer shopping 2023’ with good discount.

The amount of vegetables, fruits, cattle, and poultry to wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City every night is abundant at stable prices. Among these, many fresh fruits such as lychee, mango, and avocado have sold at reasonable prices. For example, mango costs VND 5,000 a kg, Cat Chu mango fetched VND 25,000 VND a kg, tangerine at VND18,000 a kg, watermelon at VND 9,000 a kg, rambutan at VND4,000 a kg. Thin pork was sold from VND68,000 to VND74,000 a kg while lean chips at VND95,000 a kg.

Promotion programs have been continuously launched at some supermarkets and trade centers with a thick frequency of 1-2 weeks this summer to attract customers. For example, supermarkets Aeon Mall, Go!, BigC, and Tops Market (belonging to Central Retail) simultaneously offer discounts from 50 percent to 70 percent. These supermarket chains have kept offering discounts to attract customers.

Typically, the system Go! and BigC are selling avocado 034 for less than VND21,000 a kg, Tien Giang dragon fruit for VND18,000 a kg, and durian for more than VND60,000 a kg which are as equal as their counterparts at grocery stores; thus, consumers accepted the prices.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, currently, about 7,000 promotion programs, mainly food, fashion, and cosmetics, worth up to hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong have been launched from now until the end of September 15, really creating a highlight and attracting the attention of customers. In addition, the city also piloted tours with the participation of tour operators to hotels, restaurants and non-cash payment facilities.

Supermarkets and corporations help household grocery stores to upgrade and expand

Delighted to reveal a new store at the Picity apartment building, the owner of Huyen Anh 1 convenience store in the Hung Ngan apartment building on Duong Thi Muoi Street in District 12 said that the upgrade and expansion of the grocery store into a convenience store are expected to generate more revenue and create jobs for the family members.

The Huyen Anh 1 store sells rich food, diverse goods, and affordable prices, so customers buy a lot. Particularly during the last Lunar New Year, the purchasing power increased by 15 percent-25 percent compared to before the store upgrade.

The Huyen Anh 1 and 2 are one of 500 stores nationwide supported by the MM Mega Market system to design premises and goods under the ‘Good Price’ project. This is a cooperation model between MM Mega Market and individual investors who want to own convenience stores, mini supermarkets, or traditional grocery store owners who want to convert traditional grocery stores into modern retail.

MM Mega Market has provided its partners with a support package of about VND 70 million, including building a store, a complete design according to a professional model and a business plan in accordance with financial capacity. Plus, its partners are also supported with debt purchases up to VND500 million with a payment term of 15 days with many different payment methods.

CEO of MM Mega Market Bruno Jousselin said that the "Good Price" model helps the business community, manufacturers sell better, and hundreds of household grocery stores do business more efficiently; thereby, the model has been contributing to the development of Vietnam's retail industry.

Currently, the 'Good Price' model has been implemented in major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Binh Duong, Bien Hoa, Quy Nhon, Buon Ma Thuot, Rach Gia and about 10,000 stores are expected to open by 2026.

Previously, the Saigon Co.op system also had a series of convenience stores along streets Dong Bac and Duong Thi Muoi in District 12, Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District and outlying districts Nha Be and Can Gio, but now many of these are closed. Saigon Co.op revealed that it is completing a cooperation model with people who need to change their business or those who want to own convenience stores and mini supermarkets.

Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said that shops, supermarkets, commercial centers and corporations joined hands to consume agricultural products and subsidize prices for consumers. Some even choose people as business partners, contributing significantly to the current consumption stimulus. It is also a sustainable strategy that goes hand in hand with the development, market expansion and customer attraction of modern retailers.