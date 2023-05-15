Businesses accelerate domestic consumption stimulation

A series of summer promotion programs offering discounts of up to 5-50 percent, even up to 100 percent, has been launched by many enterprises.

Businesses have made every effort to attract clients during the financial crisis. According to experts, this is one of the important solutions to help the economy recover.

Enterprises have calculated their revenue and expenses and reduced their profit target to offer promotional programs to customers who are focusing on savings over spending and purchasing bargain products.

Co.opmart supermarket chains are offering a discount of 15 percent on a number of items, such as imported oranges and apples that are sold at VND66,000 – VND98,000 per box of 3-4 pieces, Simply 5-liter pure soybean oil costing VND280,000 per bottle, Nakydaco 1-liter cooking oil trading at VND37,500 per jar.

Several commercial centers and supermarkets in HCMC have also launched many programs to stimulate consumption, including Aeon Mall, MM Mega Market, Go! and BigC supermarkets, Nguyen Kim Electronics Shopping Center, and Vincom Shopping Mall.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Van, Communications and Marketing Director of Central Retail Group, said that the company always accompanies the Government in stabilizing prices to control inflation through a program offering more than 1,000 products at low prices from now until the end of this year.

In addition, around 44 enterprises will participate in the HCMC’s Market Stabilization Program 2023 and a market stabilization program on the lunar New Year 2024 to supply food and essential goods, said the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade.

The supply of subsidized products in 2023 may increase 3-5 percent over the same period, equivalent to 23-31 percent of the market demand in normal months and 25-43 percent of the market demand during the New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

According to the General Statistics Office, in the first quarter of 2023, the total retail sales of consumer goods and services were estimated at VND1,505 trillion, up 13.9 percent over the same period last year.

In fact, many domestic enterprises have recently provided many new and diversified products, such as Binh Tien Imex Corp., Pte., Ltd (Biti’s), Bat Trang Ceramics Space Joint Stock Company.

Biti’s has currently 156 stores and more than 1,500 sales intermediates with an annual output of 20 million pairs of shoes. The footwear company has been exporting to foreign markets, such as the UK, the US, Japan, China, and others.

Meantime, Director of Bat Trang Ceramics Space Joint Stock Company Le Trung Liem said that the company has built a long-term strategy to make high-quality sophisticated products at reasonable prices to meet customers’ demand as well as handle competition in business and preserve the tradition of Vietnamese ceramics.

Enterprises need to have a methodical and sustainable business strategy and plan, especially focusing on the quality of goods, said Chairman of the Nam Dinh Province Businessmen Club Tran Quoc Manh.

Products must meet requirements of guaranteed origin, quality assurance, and reasonable price, added Chairwoman of the Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Enterprises Vu Kim Hanh.

Businesses need to actively protect their brands, and help clients identify an original from a counterfeit. The functional agencies should strengthen inspection and strictly impose strict punishments on the trade and production of counterfeit goods. Consumers are urged to look for products of known origin and say “no” to poor quality, imitation products, said Nguyen Viet Hong, General Director of Vina CHG cum Vice Chairman of the HCMC Association for the Protection of Consumer Rights.