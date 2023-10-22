Boy, 14, arrested for murdering his father, grandmother

A teenage boy in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang has been arrested for murdering his father and grandmother.

Regarding the death of a mother and child in Tien Giang suspected of being poisoned by pesticides in milk, on the evening of October 20, the police force in Tien Giang Province said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy residing in Cai Be District in a murder probe.

As SGGP newspaper reported, an 83-year-old elderly woman in Hoa Hung Commune of Cai Be District discovered her 45-year-old son lying dead in bed. Family members thought the man died of illness so they organized a burial without reporting to the authorities.

On the same day, the old woman’s daughter gave her a glass of milk. About 5 minutes after drinking the milk, the old woman showed signs of chest tightness, difficulty breathing, and vomiting and died on the way to the emergency room. The family also thought that she died of illness so they did not report it to the police, too.

However, a 55-year-old man, another son of the old woman, came to help at the funeral where he also drank milk but when he just drank half of the milk glass, he had a headache, dizziness, and vomiting, so he was taken to the emergency room.

After that, the man was transferred to HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital in very serious condition because he had damage to the liver, kidneys, lungs, and heart muscle; therefore, he was put on mechanical ventilation and hemodialysis.

After the incident, the family reported it to the local government. Immediately, Tien Giang provincial police officers came to the scene for examination and autopsy to investigate the case.

Based on the results of the examination of samples collected at the scene and the results of the investigation, a teenage boy who is the son of the first dead man was the culprit.

At the police station, the 14-year-old boy confessed that since he was 6 years old because his parents separated, he and his two younger siblings returned to live with his mother and grandparents in My Luong Commune of Cai Be District. In 2021, he dropped out of school and worked with his mother at his aunt's fruit farm in Tien Giang Province.

About 2-3 years ago, he went to sleep at night at his grandmother and father's house. However, because his father usually drank alcohol he asked his father to stop drinking and was scolded by him, so the teenage boy had the intention of killing his father.

Later, the boy made acquaintance with a man asking him poison to kill stray dogs but he put the poison into the carton of milk which his father and grandmother often drink.