Blood type A reserves drop by 50 percent

On October 6, the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion called on the public to donate blood from individuals with blood type A to ensure a sufficient blood and blood product supply for emergency care and patient treatment, given the significant reduction in blood reserves and the rising demand.

According to several experts, there has been a notable surge in dengue fever cases in Hanoi in recent times, with over 2,000 cases reported per week. A significant number of these cases are severe, necessitating blood and platelet transfusions. This has increased demand for blood and blood products in the Southwestern and Central Highlands regions.

At the same time, the blood reserves at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion have recently fallen to alarmingly low levels, especially for blood type A, which currently stands at only 10-12 percent, while the recommended safe reserve levels should be in the range of 20-25 percent of the total blood supply.

On the same day, the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City reported that they anticipate a decrease in their blood reserves to approximately 6,000-7,000 bags over the next ten days, especially the decline in specific blood types, with blood type A+ being seriously affected. Although the demand for blood type A+ accounts for more than 20 percent of the total requirements compared to other blood types, the acceptance rate is only around 10-15 percent.