Binh Dinh Province promotes development of human resources for big investors

The 2024 Investment Promotion Conference gathering nearly 1,000 delegates was opened in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province on March 29 afternoon.

Leaders of Binh Dinh Province grant a memorandum of understanding about cooperation to billionaire Peter Palanugool, President of Thailand’s Bangkok Assay Office Company Limited.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang together with leaders, representatives of ministries, sectors and 14 provinces and cities nationwide joined the event which was hosted by the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province.

Notably, there were presences of 14 billionaires from Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Israel and representatives and leaders of 500 enterprises.

At the conference, billionaire Peter Palanugool, President of Thailand’s Bangkok Assay Office Company Limited expressed his concern in fields, projects of extracting gold from electronic waste, logistics service centers, research and training, production of technology, software and artificial intelligence (AI), fast charging battery production factory, cosmetic production factory, container production factory and so on.

Besides, the Thai billionaire saihat the Central province has a huge potential for the development of agricultural projects, plant seeds, soil improvement, education and training facilities, applying AI in the health sector and so on.

In addition, billionaire Cyril Dissescou, CEO of Nexif Ratch Energy SE Asia Pte., Ltd of Singapore paid attention to the energy sector in Vietnam, especially renewable energy comprising wind power and solar power.

At the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang stressed that the Vietnamese Government is striving to impose new administrative handling mechanisms and policies with three targets comprising reduction, decentralized administration and digital transformation.

Moreover, the Vietnamese Government sets a plan for localities to develop the resources to meet the demand and requirements of big investors.

On the occasion, Binh Dinh Province granted an investment decision and memorandum of understanding on investment in 12 projects for domestic and foreign investors with a total capital of more than VND7,000 billion (US$282 million).

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong