Binh Dien, Hoc Mon wholesale markets to become trading hubs

On March 11, The Department of Industry and Trade sent a proposal to the People’s Committee of HCMC on development and modernization of wholesale markets in the area in order to meet domestic demand and join the international market.

According to the Department of Industry and Trade, 3 existing wholesale markets including Binh Dien, Hoc Mon and Thu Duc market play an important role in the supplying chain. Particularly, their supplies account for 50-70 percent of demand for fresh food, and 7,000-8,5000 tons of food are supplied by them every night to residents in HCMC and nearby provinces.

However, the markets’ limitations such as outdated infrastructure and architectural layout as well as inappropriate operation regulations have negatively affected their operational efficiency. As a result, supplying capacity of these wholesale market is almost saturated.

Regarding to the potential for expanding the wholesale markets, according to the Department of Industry and Trade, except for Thu Duc market, the other 2 markets both have the potential to become trading hubs connecting nearby regions by forming tourist destinations for shopping and offering night-time economic products.

In particular, Binh Dien market, with an area of 65 hectares, is located at the western gateway of the city, which makes it potential to be expanded southwards, thereby joining freight transit points of Mekong Delta areas and HCMC. The Department of Industry and Trade has also cooperated with Semmaris Group and the Management Board of the Rungis International Market from France on consulting and investing in the construction and development of the the market.

As for Hoc Mon wholesale market, it is said to have many advantages for inter-regional connectivity and international exchanges. In the meeting between the People's Committee of Hoc Mon district and the Department, they agreed on proposed location for the construction of the market. It will be located in Tan Thoi 3 land area of Tan Hiep commune in Hoc Mon district, with an estimated area of about 100 hectares.

Hoc Mon market will serve as a center for trading goods and agricultural products and become a distributor in the supplying chain of agricultural products. It will also develop services such as banking, insurance, and quality inspection of goods.

