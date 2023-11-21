Ben Tre Province to become modern, livable urban area by 2050

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has just signed a decision to approve the Planning for Ben Tre Province in the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Accordingly, by 2030, Ben Tre Province will have turned into a fairly-developed province in Vietnam. It will possess synchronous socio-economic infrastructure, with a focus on its marine economy. It will also boost the growth of its processing and manufacturing industries as well as alternative energy sources in correlation with environmental protection and climate change adaptation.

Ben Tre Province will establish modern urban areas alongside with rural areas rich in identity to welcome tourists in a friendly manner. Its national defense, social security, safety and order will be maintained so that all residents can enjoy a civilized, prosperous, and content life.

By 2050, the province will become a livable place with a system of modern, smart urban areas whose environment is clean and green.

Before this, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha had also signed a decision to greenlight the Planning for Ca Mau Province in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

As stated in the Planning, Ca Mau Province will transform into a fairly-developed province in the Mekong Delta region, with its GRDP per capita reaching over VND146 million (US$6,040).

The Planning also states the goal of turning Ca Mau Province into the center for seafood processing and renewable energy harnessing in the Mekong Delta region, with the aim to export this energy source. Its chemical industry will be fostered, concentrating on such products as fertilizers, industrial gases, and basic chemicals, according to the province’s conditions and features.