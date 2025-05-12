International

Belarusian President hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Party chief in Minsk

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko hosted a welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at the Independence Palace in Minsk on May 12 morning (local time).

vna-potal-le-don-tong-bi-thu-to-lam-tham-cap-nha-nuoc-toi-belarus-8027424.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (L) and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Minsk on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

The state visit to Belarus by Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse, and the high-level Vietnamese delegation marks a new impetus for strengthening and expanding bilateral ties. It is expected to help deepen the already strong relationship, enhance the effectiveness of existing mechanisms, and establish new ones, aiming for more regular, substantive, and effective cooperation in the years to come.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks, witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements, and addressed the press to announce the outcomes of their discussions.

vna-potal-le-don-tong-bi-thu-to-lam-tham-cap-nha-nuoc-toi-belarus-8027428.jpg
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko hosts a welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam in Minsk on May 12 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Over the past 30 years since the establishment of their diplomatic relations on January 24, 1992, Vietnam and Belarus have steadily nurtured and developed their traditional friendship and strong cooperation. This relationship has been built on mutual trust, equality, and respect, serving the interests of both nations and laying a solid foundation for increasingly close and active engagement across all areas.

