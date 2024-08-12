Ba Ria – Vung Tau tightens control of vessels to fight IUU fishing

Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province has tightened its control over fishing vessels to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, boasting over 300 kilometers of coastline and a large continental shelf with abundant marine resources, has tightened its control over fishing vessels to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Thi Na, it is now home to 1,140 “three-nos” fishing boats which are operating with no licenses, no registration and no permissions. As of August 7, there were 658 vessels failing to prove its seaworthiness.

From July 5 to August 1, there were 1,549 vessels staying unconnected for from six hours to less than 10 days at sea. Local border guards joined hands with the provincial department and local administrations to inspect, verify, and handle any violations.

The force also banned vessels without operation certificates from venturing out, while arranging staff at stations to detect and tackle illegal fishing boats.

The department ordered the Sub-Department of Fisheries to keep working round-the-clock and informed competent forces and localities of any boats that lose contact. Besides, it has joined hands with relevant sides to instruct ship owners to register their vehicles.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho asked the agricultural department to coordinate with other departments, branches, and sectors to enhance management over offshore fishing boats.

Punishment must be meted out to any vessels losing VMS connection signals for more than 10 days, and those with other violations, he said, stressing boats are not allowed to operate at sea if they do not have sufficient documents.

Vietnamplus