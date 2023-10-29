Ba Ria – Vung Tau inaugurates first dry port

An inauguration ceremony of Phu My Dry Port at Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park in Phu My Town, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province was held on October 28.

This is the first dry port in the Southeastern province with a total area of over 37.8 hectares, a total investment of more than VND2,992 billion (US$122 million) invested into two phases, including 15 hectares for the first phase.

The Phu My Dry Port consists of main areas, comprising inland waterway wharf area; warehouses; container yards for import-export cargoes, domestic cargos, empty containers; and frieght yards.

The port will provide a multi-modal, integrated logistics service ecosystem with various transport services together with loading and unloading services, goods packaging, checking and customs procedures for import-export goods; container repairing, cleaning and maintenance, warehousing services and other logistics services.

At the inauguration ceremony, the investor of Phu My Port signed memorandums of understanding with partners in the fields of logistics and top shipping lines in the world to open the container depot, provide integrated logistics services and transit cargoes among sea ports, ICDs and depots.