Attempt to smuggle 3kg of gold foiled at Noi Bai Airport

A foreign national was caught by customs authorities at Noi Bai International Airport (Hanoi) attempting to smuggle three gold bars (weighing 3 kilograms) into Vietnam from Hong Kong.

Three gold bars of 9999-purity are smuggled into Vietnam by air.

The General Department of Vietnam Customs informed the media about the incident earlier today, October 5. The smuggling attempt occurred around 9 a.m. on October 4, when the Import Luggage Procedures Team at Noi Bai International Airport inspected passengers arriving on flight UO550. Noticing suspicious behavior, customs officials used a metal detector, uncovering three gold bars hidden in the passenger's private parts and the soles of his shoes.

The Noi Bai International Airport Customs Department immediately coordinated with PC03 of Hanoi City Police and the Anti-Smuggling Investigation Department under the General Department of Vietnam Customs to address the situation. The passenger admitted that the bars were 9999-purity gold.

Gold bars are hidden in the soles of his shoes.

Amid recent fluctuations in the gold market, Noi Bai International Airport Customs has intensified inspection measures, including scanning 100 percent of luggage for passengers deemed high-risk.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan