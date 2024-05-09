Business

Around 600 enterprises to participate in IEAE in HCMC

SGGPO

Around 600 enterprises will participate in the Vietnam International Electronics and Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) 2024 that is scheduled to take place from May 23 - 25 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in HCMC’s District 7.

At the press conference of the Vietnam International Electronics and Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the press conference of the event, Deputy Director of Chaoyu Expo Leo Mo said that the exhibition will provide an opportunity for customers and businesses to experience products impressively. It will also gather buyers to seek business cooperation opportunities. This is the fourth consecutive year that the annual expo has been held in Vietnam with an increase in scale, quality and designs of products.

Nguyen Ngoc Toan, General Director of Sunhouse International, said that the event is a chance for businesses to access numerous suppliers or buyers around the world and recognized brands of the global supply chain.

With more than 800 display booths, the exhibition will showcase tens of thousands of electrical and electronic products, household appliances, electronic components, lighting equipment, and other products.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

