Around 50 employment fairs to be held in 2024

Job seekers at an employment fair

The city Employment Service Center under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has just planned to coordinate with other related agencies to organize job exchange floors in 2024 to help unemployed people who are looking for a job meet possible employers.

Accordingly, in 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center plans to organize 50 job introduction floors and job fairs. At the events, experts will give consultations while the staff of companies will receive job registration from applicants, registrations to work abroad under labor contracts, and vocational training registrations.

This year’s highlight is that the Center and departments of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of districts and Thu Duc City proactively coordinate with socio-political organizations to disseminate information about the event to each resident in residential blocks to help people and laid-off workers know about recruitment needs, vocational training needs and connect businesses with those who want to go abroad for labor export.

It is expected that 25-40 businesses and 1,000-1,500 workers will take part in each employment exchange floor held by many localities and the Center.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan