Business

Around 50 employment fairs to be held in 2024

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center announced there will be approximately 50 employment fairs this year.

anh-1-nguoi-lao-dong-tai-san-giao-dich-viec-lam-do-trung-tam-dvvl-tphcm-to-chuc-cfrkjpg-2901.jpg
Job seekers at an employment fair

The city Employment Service Center under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has just planned to coordinate with other related agencies to organize job exchange floors in 2024 to help unemployed people who are looking for a job meet possible employers.

Accordingly, in 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center plans to organize 50 job introduction floors and job fairs. At the events, experts will give consultations while the staff of companies will receive job registration from applicants, registrations to work abroad under labor contracts, and vocational training registrations.

This year’s highlight is that the Center and departments of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of districts and Thu Duc City proactively coordinate with socio-political organizations to disseminate information about the event to each resident in residential blocks to help people and laid-off workers know about recruitment needs, vocational training needs and connect businesses with those who want to go abroad for labor export.

It is expected that 25-40 businesses and 1,000-1,500 workers will take part in each employment exchange floor held by many localities and the Center.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

laid-off workers job seekers employment exchange floor labor export

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn