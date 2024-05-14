Aquatic product exports enjoy 6 percent growth in four months

Vietnam raked in US$2.7 billion from exporting aquatic products in the first four months of 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 6 percent, the Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

In April alone, the country’s aquatic product exports reached US$770 million, a year-on-year rise of 4 percent. Exports of tuna, tra fish, crab, and shell mollusks all recorded positive growth compared to the same period last year.

Shrimp exports in April earned US$285 million– the highest value since early this year. The shrimp industry brought in US$971 million in revenue in the last four months, 6 percent higher than that in the same period of 2023.

Meanwhile, tra fish export earnings in the first four months totalled US$579 million, up nearly 2 percent year-on-year.

The number of tra fish orders from the US market has bounced back after Vietnamese tra fish businesses participated in the Seafood Expo North America in March and the Seafood Expo Global in Spain in late April.

Notably, tuna exports in April surged by 28 percent to US$86 million, lifting the total export value of the product in the last four months to US$301 million, a year-on-year increase of 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

However, the export value of squid and octopus; and mollusks with shells decreased by 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively, to US$182 million and US$43 million in the January – April period.

By April, crab exports had maintained an impressive growth of 101 percent, with China being the main market.

Vietnamplus