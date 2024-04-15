Apple CEO Tim Cook impressed by Hoan Kiem Lake

On his arrival in Hanoi by private plane for a two-day business trip today, Apple CEO Tim Cook was impressed by Hoan Kiem Lake.

CEO Apple Tim Cook (R) and Ngo Duc Duy who owns a YouTube channel, TikTok, Facebook fanpage with millions of followers and millions of views

As soon as arriving in Hanoi, Mr. Tim Cook visited Hoan Kiem Lake in the morning and talked with technology expert Ngo Duc Duy. He also had a coffee meeting with singer My Linh and her daughter My Anh at a restaurant on Hang Be Street.

My Anh said that during the meeting, she shared with Tim Cook about her and her mother's musical path, along with stories and memories of being born and growing up in Hanoi.

Writing about his feelings about the trip to Hoan Kiem Lake in his Twitter, CEO Apple Tim Cook said Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi is as beautiful as it is iconic! It was amazing to spend time with Duy and see his creative process using Cinematic mode on iPhone 15 Pro.

According to the plan, while in Vietnam, Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet a number of Vietnamese content creators and programmers. Among them is Ngo Duc Duy - one of Vietnam's leading experts in the field of technology. Currently, Ngo Duc Duy owns a YouTube channel, TikTok, Facebook fanpage with millions of followers and millions of views.

By Minh Khang – Translated By Anh Quan