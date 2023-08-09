Apparel, footwear on display at Magic Show in Las Vegas

A delegation from the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association and the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association joined the 16th edition of the Sourcing at Magic (Magic Show) in the US city of Las Vegas from August 7-9, with 20 stalls.

As part of the 2023 National Trade Promotion Program approved by the Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade, it was also one of the annual series of market research and survey activities conducted in the US.

The Magic Show gathered textile, apparel, leather and footwear products, with thousands of exporters, importers, wholesalers, and retailers from the US and various other countries around the world taking part. Its aim is to establish stable and sustainable trading relationships and cooperation, recover and maintain the global supply chain, especially during the post-Covid-19 period.

Led by VITAS Vice President Truong Van Cam and LEFASO Vice President and Secretary General Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, the Vietnamese delegation consisted of 28 member enterprises.

Trade Counsellor and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in the US Do Ngoc Hung said in the first five months of this year, Vietnam remained the US’s eighth largest trade partner while the US continued to be the biggest importer of Vietnam. Trade surplus between two countries neared US$40 billion, only behind China and Mexico.

At present, Vietnam ranks second in the list of the biggest exporters of apparel, leather and footwear to the US, just behind China. New orders in the last two quarters of this year indicate that 'Made in Vietnam' products are increasingly popular in the US.