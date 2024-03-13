Apartment in Ho Chi Minh City below US$82,000 scarce

From the beginning of 2023 up to now, affordable and mid-range apartment segments in Ho Chi Minh City have been scarce.

The reports of the Market Survey Division and S22 Savills Ho Chi Minh City showed that in 2023, the country's economic hub did not have any apartments below VND2 billion (US$82,000) per unit; 90 percent of the mid-range apartment transactions were ranging from VND2 billion (US$82,000) to VND5 billion (US$204,000) per unit.

Some luxury apartment projects in Thu Duc City are now trading from VND100 million (US$4,080) per square meter.

It is predicted that from 2024 to 2026, the number of apartments priced from US$82,000 in Ho Chi Minh City will be scarcer and the supply sources will be mostly from VND5 billion (US$204,000) to VND10 billion (US$408,000) per unit.

By Duc Trung- Tránlated by Huyen Huong