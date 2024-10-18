Law

Another gold smuggling attempt thwarted at Noi Bai International Airport

The Noi Bai International Airport Customs Sub-Department uncovered a male foreign passenger concealing seven metal pieces weighing approximately 7 kg, which are suspected to be gold, upon his arrival in Vietnam from Hong Kong.

Seven kilograms of suspected gold are seized on October 18 at Noi Bai Airport.

According to customs authorities, around 9:30 a.m. on October 18, while processing passengers arriving on flight UO550 from Hong Kong at Terminal T2, the Import Luggage Procedures Team noticed a passenger exhibiting suspicious behavior.

Immediately, authorities coordinated with the Hanoi Police's Economic, Corruption, Smuggling, and Environmental Crime Investigation Division, as well as the Noi Bai International Airport Border Gate Police, to inspect the passenger’s luggage and belongings.

During the inspection, the man voluntarily revealed seven yellow metal pieces, believed to be gold. Five of the pieces were concealed around his waistband, while the other two were hidden in the soles of his shoes. When questioned, the passenger admitted that he had been hired to transport the gold from Hong Kong to Vietnam, receiving 100 Hong Kong dollars for each piece. According to his plan, someone was to meet him outside the airport to collect the gold.

The foreign national is detained with illicit gold.

The Noi Bai International Airport Customs Sub-Department has transferred the suspect, case file, and evidence to the Economic, Corruption, Smuggling, and Environmental Crime Investigation Division of the Hanoi Police for further investigation and legal action.

Previously, on October 4, the Noi Bai International Airport Customs Sub-Department also uncovered two incidents involving foreign passengers hiding metal suspected to be gold on their persons upon entry, with a total weight of approximately 6 kg.

The leadership of the Noi Bai International Airport Customs Sub-Department said that, in the context of the complex fluctuations in the gold market, they have increased vigilance and implemented measures to prevent and detect fraudulent activities in immigration and customs processes.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

