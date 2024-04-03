All critical national Internet infrastructure operating on IPv6

The Ministry of Information and Communications has just approved the project ‘IPv6 For Gov 2024’ to switch all online state services to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).



Accordingly, the Information and Communications Ministry sets the goal to have 65-80 percent of Internet activities in Vietnam use IPv6 by the end of this year. This is expected to let Vietnam enter the list of Top-8 nations using IPv6 in the world.

Another goal is to have 90-100 percent of formal e-Portals, public service portals of state ministries, agencies, and local authorities converted into IPv6.

IPv6 is the newest version of the Internet protocol, with a nearly limitless address space for use. The switch from IPv4 to IPv6 is an inevitable action to ensure a sufficient address resource for Internet development, especially with the application of Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud computing, the mobile networks of 5G and 6G.

Statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications reveal that until the end of December 2023, the proportion of IPv6 use in Vietnam reached 59 percent, staying at the second position in ASEAN and the ninth position in the world. In addition, 100 percent of critical national Internet infrastructure has already operated on IPv6.

Internet service providers are now actively changing to IPv6, with 76.48 million broadband Internet subscribers, be they fixed or mobile ones, using this technology by the end of last year.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam