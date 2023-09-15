Airport, coach stations in HCMC required to handle abandoned vehicles

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security required the localities to collaborate with the functional forces to verify and handle abandoned vehicles at the airport and coach stations in the city.

As for the abandoned vehicles without any violations, the parking lot owners can handle them by the Civil Code.

Besides, they can exchange and hand over the abandoned vehicles to the police agencies, thereby performing the procedures of appraisal, verification, search, publishing in newspapers and confiscation of property to the State budget for derelict absent, abandoned assets and so on according to the law.

Previously, the media informed about the situation of numerous abandoned vehicles at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station and Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station which have been parked for many years and most of them are rotten with a high risk of fire and explosion.

Over 1,000 abandoned vehicles have been parked at the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station and Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station for several years to 10 years. It is estimated that the parking fees for them are up to dozens of million dong.

Representatives of parking lots said that there are more and more abandoned vehicles.

The main reason was expensive parking fee, rotten vehicles or dead owner. Besides, some vehicles could be exhibits of criminal cases.

As for the Tan Son Nhat International Airport alone, there are around 650 abandoned vehicles.