Agricultural trade surplus increases nearly 53 percent year on year

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of US$16.46 billion in agricultural, forestry, and fishery products during the first 11 months of 2024, increasing 52.8 percent year on year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that the export turnover of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in November reached US$5.3 billion, up 13.9 percent over the same period last year, bringing the total export turnover for the first 11 months to US$56.74 billion, an increase of 19 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Among these, seven commodities posted a trade surplus of over US$1 billion. The most notable increases were in wood and wood products with an increase 19.4 percent; fruits and vegetables, up 33.9 percent, coffee with an increase of 30.5 percent and rice, up 14.6 percent.

Besides, shrimp, pangasius and pepper also recorded impressive growth, of which, pepper showed the highest increase at 43.5 percent.

Asia remains the largest market for Vietnam's agricultural, forestry and fishery products, accounting for 48.2 percent of the total market share, followed by the Americas with 23.7 percent and Europe with 11.3 percent.

Export value to Europe increased by 30.4 percent, to the Americas by 23.6 percent, and to Asia by 16.1 percent. The United States, China, and Japan are the three largest export markets, with exports to the United States increasing by 24.6 percent, to China by 11 percent, and to Japan by 5.5 percent.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien affirmed that the achievements were thanks to innovations in production, product diversification, effective utilization of free trade agreements and the focus on expanding potential markets.

With such a high trade surplus and many new records set, the agricultural sector continues to affirm its important role in the economy, contributing to strengthening Vietnam's position in the international market.

New records in rice exports According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the rice sector reached a historic export milestone with nearly 8.5 million tons and US$5.31 billion, an increase of 22.4 percent in value compared to 2023. Vietnam's rice exports hit a record high over the past 11 months. (Illustrative photo: SGGP) The Philippines is the largest export market, accounting for 46.1 percent of the market share, followed by Indonesia with 13.5 percent and Malaysia with 8.2 percent. Rice exports to Malaysia increased 2.2 times. Notably, rice exports to China decreased significantly by 71.3 percent.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong