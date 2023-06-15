After downgrade of Covid-19, health insurance agency to cover treatment fee

After the downgrade in the classification of Covid-19 from the group A infectious disease to the group B, the health insurance agency will cover the treatment fee.

At yesterday afternoon’s seminar on medical communication, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said that the government downgraded the Covid-19 epidemic from the group A infectious epidemic to the group B, there will be a change in the payment of treatment costs, while the Covid-19 treatment regimen and method remains as usual. According to Ms. Lien Huong, patients with Covid-19 will no longer receive free treatment, but if they have health insurance cards, the health insurance agency will pay for their treatment costs.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Lien Huong emphasized the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice are advising the Prime Minister on the decision to downgrade the Covid-19 illness from the group A to the group B, which is expected in June.

Meanwhile, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine Phan Trong Lan said that Vietnam's infectious disease surveillance system has been always monitoring the epidemic development synchronously. Therefore, classification is mainly based on pathology when transferring Covid-19 from the group A to the group B, according to the Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the first 6 months of 2023, Vietnam recorded more than 85,000 cases of Covid-19. On average, the Southeast Asian country has 17,000 cases per month, a decrease of 8.5 times compared to 2021 and 48 times compared to 2022. Worse, the country also recorded 20 deaths from Covid-19, the mortality rate dropped sharply to 0.02 percent while it was 1.86 percent in 2021 and 0.1 percent in 2022. More than 226 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide and the rate of booster shoots is 2 times higher than the world average.