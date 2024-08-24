Health

Additional 100 pigs infected with African swine fever in Ha Tinh

African swine fever has just been detected in Van Binh Village, Tan Lam Huong Commune, Thach Ha District, Ha Tinh Province.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Tan Lam Huong Commune, Thach Ha District, Ha Tinh Province Nguyen Van Ninh reported that the local authority culled 100 pigs infected with African swine fever and died from this disease.

The local government and relevant authorities of Thach Ha District have been focusing on disinfecting and sanitizing the environment at households and villages with pig farms affected by the disease.

Besides, they are disseminating information on the outbreak for residents to proactively prevent and control the spread of the disease; set up checkpoints on traffic routes leading to the infected village and surrounding areas; and strictly monitor activities related to the sale, transportation and slaughter of pigs in the area.

Previously, on August 5, African swine fever was detected in 32 pigs at a pig farm in Yen Nam Village, Xuan Yen Commune, Nghi Xuan District, Ha Tinh Province. All the infected pigs have been culled.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

