Abundant commodities to serve city dwellers after Tet holiday

The volume of merchandise at wholesale markets, supermarkets, stores in HCMC on February 14 (the 5th of the New Lunar Year) is surplus with stable prices.

Fresh flowers for Valentine Day are available in Ho Thi Ky Market in District 10 (Photo: SGGP)



In the three wholesale markets of Binh Dien, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc, the quantity of goods sees a significant drop of 60 – 70 percent compared to regular time.

At present, major supermarkets like Satra, Saigon Co.op, MM Mega Market, GO!, and BigC are continuously stocking inventory of essential commodities and food. They are running several big promotional schemes of 5 – 50 percent discount for many items.

Particularly, as yesterday was Valentine Day, such goods as teddy bears, fresh flowers, heart-shaped fruit baskets were hot-sellers, albeit with weaker purchasing power than this time of the previous years.

The Price Management Department (under the Ministry of Finance) reported to the Office of the Government that basically, domestic market prices since the beginning of this February have seen no unusual developments.

It is quite common that the prices of Tet-related items tend to go up a little at the peak time of the Tet holiday, but then come back to normal state after this time.

By Thi Hong, Phuc Van – Translated by Vien Hong