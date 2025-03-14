9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival concludes

The 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025 ends on the evening of March 13. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by the organization board at the closing ceremony, which was held in Buon Ma Thuot City in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on the evening of March 13.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Thien Van, said that the 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival achieved great success. The event created a strong driving force for Dak Lak to make greater efforts in its journey to build a rapidly developing, prosperous, civilized, and culturally rich province, laying a foundation for entering a new era called the 'Era of Nation's Rise.'

Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Thien Van speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival aims to promote the development of high-quality coffee and specialty coffee and highlight the potential and strengths of the region to boost trade and investment while also spreading traditional cultural values. In particular, it is an opportunity to strengthen solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between Dak Lak Province and other localities of foreign countries, as well as with international organizations, he added.

The 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025 attracts more than 250,000 participants. (Photo: SGGP)

