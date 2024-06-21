9999 gold ring price suddenly surge

While SJC-branded gold bullion prices have maintained stability for buying and selling in recent trading sessions, gold ring prices suddenly soared this morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. on June 21, SJC Company listed gold rings at VND74.1 million (US$2,922) per tael for buying and VND75.7 million (US$2,985) per tael for selling, an increase of VND550,000 (US$) per tael in both.

The price of SJC gold bullion was traded at VND76 million (US$2,991)- VND76.98 million (US$3,030) per tael for buying and selling.

At the same time, in the capital city of Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed the price of 9999 gold ring of Rong Thang Long at VND74.48 million (US$2,932) per tael for buying and VND75.78 million (US$2,983) for selling.

SJC gold bars were traded at VND75.5 million (US$2,972) per tael for buying and VND76.98 million (US$3,030) per tael for selling.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong