8th France-Vietnam Job Fair to take place in Hanoi, HCMC at weekend

The 8th France-Vietnam Job Fair 2023 is scheduled to take place in the main cities of Hanoi and HCMC in May with the participation of a wide range of Vietnamese, French, and international companies based in Vietnam.

The fair is expected to attract 20 enterprises in Hanoi and HCMC in various fields, including commerce, distribution and retail, communications, IT, and construction.

Speaking at a press conference on the 8th France-Vietnam Job Fair held in HCMC on May 9, Consul General of France in HCMC Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser stressed that Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly are growing day by day. The joint initiative on organizing France-Vietnam Job Fair held for the first time in 2014 was launched by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV) and the France Alumni Vietnam to meet the needs of businesses as well as young graduates.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. French companies have provided nearly 50,000 jobs in Vietnam over the past time. In 2022, Business France Vietnam accompanied more than 200 French enterprises to develop business cooperation in Vietnam.

The 8th France-Vietnam Job Fair will be held from 8 am to 1 pm on May 13 at Novotel Saigon Center in HCMC and from 8 am to 1 pm on May 20 at Novotel Hanoi Center in the capital city.