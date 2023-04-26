5 winners of National Architecture Awards 2022-2023 announced

Vietnam Association of Architects yesterday held an award ceremony for winners of the 15th National Architecture Awards (2022 - 2023).



National Architecture Awards is a bi-annual contest chaired by Vietnam Association of Architects and co-held by the Construction Ministry and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. From 226 papers of this year’s contest, the Final Judge Board chose 5 gold, 18 silver, 34 bronze awards as well as one for the most voted work by the community.



The five gold awards belong to the design for

_Viettel’s Head Quarter by Gensler Co.;

_Germany House in HCMC by Architect Meihard von Gerkan and partners;

_the Center for Bat Trang Ceramic by Architect Hoang Thuc Hao and partners;

_the Landscape of Flamingo Dai Lai Eco-tourism Resort by Architects Bui Thuong Quan, Bui Thi Bich Dao, Le Van Hoang, and Nguyen Thi Phuong Yen;

_Soc Trang City Master Planning until 2035 and a Vision to 2050 by Architect Cao Thanh Nghiep and partners.



The Final Judge Board of the National Architecture Awards commented that all participating papers this year display improvements in both quality and quantity to reflect the current level of Vietnamese architecture. Many designs have smartly exploited the theme of sustainable architecture or environmentally friendly architecture to adapt to climate change and answer the demands for socio-economic growth.

The awards this year also show a healthy competition among domestic and foreign architecture offices.