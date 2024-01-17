4th Regional Coast Guard applies many methods for sea security

The 4th Regional Coast Guard Command yesterday announced its cooperation with functional agencies in Ca Mau Province to maintain security and safety in Ca Mau waters.

A fishing boat transporting oil without any formal documents is being stopped by the 4th Regional Coast Guard (Photo: the 4th Regional Coast Guard)



Accordingly, the Command of the 4th Regional Coast Guard collaborated with the Public Security Department and the Border Guard of Ca Mau Province to form several task forces to patrol round the clock. The aim is to timely detect and handle law violations, especially exploiting seafood in wrong areas, illegally occupying fishing grounds, intentionally causing injury and destroying property of fishermen due to conflicts over fishing grounds.

Simultaneously, the Coast Guard has worked with the local authorities for activities to encourage law observation among fishermen and prompt reports of law offenses at sea, ultimately eliminating thefts and disputes over fishing grounds in the waters of U Minh District and Tran Van Thoi District of Ca Mau Province, as well as the Southwest sea in general.

So far, the security and safety of the sea in the West of the two above districts have become rather unstable. The latest incident was on January 2, 2024, when the boat of fisherman Le Hoai Han (licensed CM91296TS) endured an unexpected attack by four strangers on a composite boat. Damages by ‘petrol bombs’ caused the boat to burn and sink.

In related news, on the same day, Chairman Huynh Quoc Viet of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province sent a formal dispatch to request the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Department of Public Security, and the Border Guard Command, designate staff to join in the patrols of the 4th Regional Coast Guard in disputed fishing grounds in the province lately.

It is necessary to urgently develop a collaboration plan among relevant forces to tackle problems related to conflicts in fishing grounds and the management of seafood exploitation in Ca Mau Province in the upcoming time. At the same time, law breaking activities must be fully handled, with a strong focus on inland waterway vehicles in coastal areas.

The provincial Border Guard Command must increase patrols to closely monitor vehicles traveling in and out seaports. Any vehicles not satisfying the requirements are strictly prohibited from operation at sea.

By Hoang Tuan, Tan Thai – Translated by Huong Vuong