359 products recognized as Vietnam National Brands

Vietnam currently has 359 products recognized as National Brands, and on the evening of November 4, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will hold a ceremony in Hanoi to honor these products.

An overview of the press conference

On October 28, the Ministry of Industry and Trade hosted a press conference in Hanoi to introduce and provide details about the announcement ceremony for the 9th National Brand Award in 2024.

According to Mr. Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency, the announcement ceremony for the 2024 National Brand Award will take place at 7:30 p.m. on November 4 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi. This year’s program will recognize 359 products from 190 businesses that meet stringent criteria for quality, innovation, and social responsibility. This marks the 9th edition of the program, highlighting the efforts of businesses to develop Vietnamese brands in the international market and affirm the reputation and quality of Vietnamese goods and services.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade notes that the National Brand Program is a unique and long-term trade promotion initiative by the government aimed at building a credible and high-quality national image.

The program not only boosts foreign trade but also enhances national competitiveness and increases the brand value of Vietnamese products and businesses.

Launched in 2008, the National Brand voting program is held every two years to encourage businesses to pursue core values of quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainable development.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan