24 booths join 2024 Agricultural Fair in HCMC

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association this morning held an opening ceremony for the 2024 Agricultural Fair, presided over by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association Le Minh Dung.

f2-2161.jpg
Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association cut the ribbon to commence the 2024 Agricultural Fair. (Photo: SGGP/Duc Trung)

The fair will be held in two sessions, comprising the first one from December 21 to December 22 and the second one from December 27 to December 29 featuring organic products for the 2025 Lunar New Year.

f1-4741.jpg
The booths display typical agricultural products and OCOP (One Commune One Product) ones of Ho Chi Minh City and other regions. (Photo: SGGP/Duc Trung)

The fair showcases typical agricultural products and OCOP (One Commune One Product) ones of Ho Chi Minh City and other regions. A total of 24 booths have been set up for participating units to livestream their sales on social media platforms to attract visitors and shoppers.

According to the organizers, the 2024 Agricultural Fair aims to enhance the role of the association in transforming the economic structure of Ho Chi Minh City's agriculture toward urban agricultural development.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

