22 defendants go on trial in cross-border drug trafficking ring

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court opened the first-instance trial for 22 defendants involved in an over 200-kilogram cross-border drug trafficking ring, led by foreigners who colluded with Vietnamese accomplices, on August 9.

At the trial, the HCMC People's Court judged offenders Le Ho Vu born in 1987, residing in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau; Nguyen Chi Thien born in 1988, living in Ca Mau Province; Chinese citizen named Li Tian Guan who was born in 1975; Kim Soon Sik who was born in 1960, holding Korean passport; Korean citizen Kang Seon Hak who was born in 1993 together with 17 other accomplices for the criminal acts of “Illegal transportation of drugs”, “Usage of fake seals or fake documents and papers of organizations”, “Illegal possession of drugs”, “Illegal trading of drugs”.

According to the indictment, at 1 p.m. on July 19, 2020, the Police Investigation Agency (PIA) under the Ministry of Public Security detected a container truck driven by Doan Van Nghi at Cat Lai New Port in Cat Lai Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City doing customs clearance procedures to export goods to the Republic of Korea with signs of suspicion.

Therefore, the PIA collaborated with functional forces to promptly check and then detect the container of granite consisting of 40 plastic packages of white crystals weighing more than 39.5 kilograms being Methamphetamine.

Driver Doan Van Ngai admitted that he was employed by APE Industrial Machine and Equipment Company owned by Huynh Thi Hoa Tran.

The PIA summoned Huynh Thi Hoa Tran to get a declaration and she confirmed that the consignment belonged to her boyfriend Kim Soon Sik.

After that, the PIA performed the investigation to verify and prosecute Kim Soon Sik together with 23 accomplices for the criminal acts of “Illegal transportation of drugs”, “Usage of fake seals or fake documents, papers of organizations”, “Illegal possession of drugs”, “Illegal trading of drugs”.

According to the indictment, from May to July 2020, defendants Le Ho Vu, Kim Soon Sik, Li Tian Guan, Kang Seon Hak, Nguyen Chi Thien along with Vo Dang Khoa, Nguyen Quoc Toan, Bui Duy Vu, Nguyen Thanh Tung, Le Chi Toan, Le Thanh Nghia, Ngo Van Tinh, Vu Hoang Nam, Nguyen Trung Kien, Tran Anh Tuan, Nguyen Doan Hoang Anh, Nguyen Doan Thang, Tran Hoan Vu, Tran Thanh Son, Nguyen Tan Loc, Bui Van Quang, Ngo Tran Quang Dat illegally possessed, transported and traded over 216 kilograms of drugs of all kinds through Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces.

Of these, the functional forces seized 162 kilograms of drugs while the rest ones were transported and consumed.

The court is set to last for many days.