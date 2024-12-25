Business

200 outstanding enterprises honored with Vietnam Gold Star Award 2024

SGGP

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, Vietnam Youth Federation and Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association organized the Vietnam Gold Star Award 2024- giving ceremony last night in the capital city of Hanoi.

At the ceremony attended by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, 200 typical enterprises were honored.

The organizers stated that the award-winning enterprises this year were selected based on both business efficiency and social responsibility, along with assessments by experts.

Top.jpg
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy present awards to the top ten winners of the 2024 Vietnam Gold Star Award.

Among them, the top ten awarded enterprises were Eurowindow Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Maritime Corporation, FPT Corporation, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company, Tan A - Dai Thanh Group, Da Nang Rubber Joint Stock Company, Kido Group, Traphaco Joint Stock Company and Khang Dien House Joint Stock Company.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam Gold Star Award 2024 award-winning enterprises business efficiency social responsibility

