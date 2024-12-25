200 outstanding enterprises honored with Vietnam Gold Star Award 2024

At the ceremony attended by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, 200 typical enterprises were honored.
The organizers stated that the award-winning enterprises this year were selected based on both business efficiency and social responsibility, along with assessments by experts.
Among them, the top ten awarded enterprises were Eurowindow Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Maritime Corporation, FPT Corporation, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company, Tan A - Dai Thanh Group, Da Nang Rubber Joint Stock Company, Kido Group, Traphaco Joint Stock Company and Khang Dien House Joint Stock Company.