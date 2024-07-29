19,900 new enterprises established, resumed business operations every month

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, more than 19,900 new enterprises on average every month were established and resumed their business operations.

This morning, the General Statistics Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Planning and Investment said that in the first seven months of the year, industrial production maintained a positive growth rate.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in July was estimated to surge 0.7 percent over June and up 11.2 percent over the same period last year.

Accumulated for the whole first seven months of the year, the IIP was estimated to increase 8.5 percent over the same period last year (in 2023, the IIP was down 0.8 percent). Of which, the sectors of processing and manufacturing were up 9.5 percent, contributing 8.2 percent points to the general uptrend.

Besides, the production and electricity distribution sectors surged 12.4 percent, contributing 1.1 percent point while the water supply, waste and wastewater management and treatment activities were up 7.2 percent, contributing 0.1 percent point.

Typically, the mining sector was down 6.2 percent, pulling down 0.9 percent point.

In the whole country, the IIP in the first seven months of the year over the same period last year surged in 60 localities and was down in three localities.

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, in the first seven months of the year, the whole country has 139,500 newly established enterprises and resumed ones, up 5.8 percent over the same period last year. Therefore, over 19,900 new enterprises in average every month were established and continued their business operations.

The number of enterprises withdrawing from the market was 125,500, up 10.7 percent over the same period last year equaling over 17,900 enterprises on average every month withdrawing from the market.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong