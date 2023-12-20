Health

14,400 doses of 5-in-1 vaccine to be distributed to HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that the Ministry of Health will distribute 14,400 doses of the 5-in-1 vaccine to HCMC.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Accordingly, the Australian Government donated 490,600 doses of the 5-in-1 vaccine to protect children against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) for the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) through approval of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health informed that the 5-in-1 vaccine has arrived in Vietnam. Of which, it is expected that 14,400 doses will be distributed to Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has planned to distribute them to health centers in districts and perform DPT-HBV-Hib vaccination for children right after receiving this vaccine.

Owing to inadequate supplies of this vaccine, children at the age of two months and above will be prioritized for the first shot and booster doses.

The Municipal Department of Health assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) to prepare for receiving, preserving and distributing this vaccine as well as deploying vaccination for children.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

