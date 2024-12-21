National

12th Vietnam-India People's Friendship Festival closes

The 12th Vietnam-India People's Friendship Festival wrapped up on Friday Ho Chi Minh City.

VUFO Vice Chairman Dong Huy Cuong speaks at the closing ceremony on Friday. (Photo: VNA)

AIPSO Secretary-General Harchand Singh noted that the festival not only reminds both sides of their profound historical relationship but also of the common struggles that have brought the two countries closer together.

Jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam-India Friendship Association (VIFA) and the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO), the five-day festival took place in Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City with an opening ceremony, talks, art exchanges, and a closing ceremony.

In his closing remarks, VUFO Vice Chairman Dong Huy Cuong said during the festival, delegates from Indian states and Vietnamese representatives engaged in many meaningful activities, including cultural exchanges, seminars, and experience sharing.

They explored the history and culture of both countries and recalled the beautiful values of the Vietnam-India relationship, which were established by late President Ho Chi Minh and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and have been continuously nurtured by successive leaders of both nations to develop into a comprehensive strategic partnership today.

Vietnamese and Indian delegates also visited important landmarks and historical sites in Hanoi, Vinh Phuc, and Ho Chi Minh City, which are linked to the glorious history of Vietnam as well as the Vietnam-India relationship. These exchanges and interactions helped both sides better understand each other, further strengthening solidarity, friendship, and cooperation in culture, economy, education, and other fields between the two nations and their people.

AIPSO Secretary-General Harchand Singh noted that the festival not only reminds both sides of their profound historical relationship but also of the common struggles that have brought the two countries closer together.

He said India considers Vietnam a pillar in its "Act East" policy and Vietnam sees India as a reliable partner in its development journey. The cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, technology, tourism, trade, and national defence highlights the practicality of India-Vietnam friendship.

He added the festival has reinforced the two countries' shared commitment to these areas, while emphasising the importance of nurturing people-to-people relations - the foundation for India-Vietnam ties.

