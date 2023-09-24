10-year-old boy dies of bee attack in Northern Vietnam

A 10-year-old boy died after he was attacked by bumblebees with 100 bee stings while he was on the way to his school in Northern Vietnam.

The National Children's Hospital in Hanoi yesterday said that the hospital recently received emergency treatment and treated many little children stung by bees in very critical condition.

Among them, a 10-year-old patient in the Northern Province of Hai Duong died due to multiple organ failure. His family relatives said that the boy was stung with more than 100 stings by wasps on the way to his school. He was rushed to a medical facility where he received intravenous fluids and pain relievers and anti-allergy medications.

At this time, the child experienced difficulty of breathing, so he was transferred to the National Children's Hospital for further treatment of respiratory failure, acute pulmonary edema, circulatory failure and a rapidly progressing blood clotting disorder.

However, despite doctors’ considerable efforts to save him, the child died from multi-organ failure, and severe blood clotting disorders after 2-day treatment.

According to Head of the Department of Intensive Medicine Associate Professor Ta Anh Tuan, bee stings are common accidents in children, especially children living in rural areas. Some types of bees such as honey bees are non-toxic but bumblebees, ground bees and hornet bees can cause death with only 10 stings.