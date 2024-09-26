Zhejiang Expo, Vietnam Sport Show, Vietnam Cycle Expo open in HCMC

The 12th Zhejiang Expo in Vietnam opened in HCMC on September 26 in parallel with the Vietnam Sport Show and the Vietnam Cycle Expo.

Representatives from ministries, agencies, localities, and businesses at the opening ceremony of the 12th Zhejiang Expo in Vietnam, the Vietnam Sport Show, and the Vietnam Cycle Expo. (Photo: VNA)

The Zhejiang Expo 2024 is an important platform for Zhejiang province of China and Vietnam to enhance exchanges and cooperation in the future. It is one of the oldest and largest export fairs organized independently by Zhejiang province in coordination with partners in the ASEAN region.

Nguyen Van Nga, Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Office in the Southern Region, said Zhejiang has recorded comprehensive development and played an important role in the Chinese economy, while Vietnam is one of the major economies in Southeast Asia with spectacular growth potential during the process of global economic integration in recent years.

Therefore, the complementarity between the economic structures of Zhejiang and Vietnam brings many opportunities for cooperation, especially for the two business communities, she said.

The Zhejiang Expo 2024 drew more than 300 businesses from 12 countries and territories with 500 booths showcasing textiles and consumer goods, metal products, two-wheelers and accessories, sports and outdoor recreation.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Sport Show 2024 is an important event to promote the development of the sports industry in Vietnam and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It introduces the latest innovative sports and outdoor recreation equipment trends, fitness technology, health, and several other fields.

The Vietnam Sport Show 2024 brought together more than 300 international enterprises that are famous for advanced technology, design, and production capacity, with 400 booths introducing sports fashion, outdoor sports and entertainment, fitness and health care, infrastructure, and sports products in general.

Pham Cuong, Chairman of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMOBA) said that visitors to the events will have the opportunity to explore many products and equipment for emerging sports in Vietnam such as pickleball and paddle - two sports that have become popular in recent years with a growing community of enthusiasts and attracting a lot of public attention.

Vietnamplus