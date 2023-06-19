Zero export tariff for DAP and NPK to be applicable from July

The Vietnamese Prime Minister has approved that zero export tariff for DAP and NPK will be applicable from July to eliminate difficulties for domestic production and business enterprises.

According to Decree 26/2023/ND-CP just signed by the Prime Minister, starting from July 15, the export tax on DAP and NPK fertilizers will be reduced to zero with the aim to reduce difficulties for domestic production and business enterprises as well as encourage firms to continue investing and innovating technology for reduction of production costs to enhance competition.

In addition, the Decree 26/2023/ND-CP also amended and supplemented export taxes and preferential import tax rates for some items such as crude copper pipes, crude minced coal, and crude corrugated iron based on the principles of higher export tax rates on domestic products that have not been produced or do not meet the requirements.