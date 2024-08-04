“Youth volunteer pioneering digital transformation” campaign launched in HCMC

The HCMC Youth Union launched the “Youth volunteer pioneering digital transformation” campaign in the city on August 4 with the participation of youth unions of districts and universities.

The Youth Unions of District 8 launches a jobs and employment website. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Youth Unions of District 8 and Saigon Technology University jointly organized various activities, such as an introduction of works and tasks for 2024 performed by 16 community-based digital technology teams, launch of a jobs and employment website operated by the Vietnam Youth Federation of District 8, digital transformation propaganda, instructions for implementing policies and procedures for issuance of ID cards to those under 14, organization of training sessions on digital transformation for union members and residents, a creative digital technology playground and digital transformation display booths.

The Youth Union of Nha Be District conducted a campaign on promoting Law on ID Card 2023, providing guidance for residence registration through an online public service portal, electronic identification account (e-ID account) at levels 1 and 2, and VssID application, and introducing various online electronic payment applications.

The Youth Unions of District 8 and Saigon Technology University jointly organize a creative digital technology playground. (Photo: SGGP)

The Youth Unions of the University of Economics of HCMC, HCMC Open University, HCMC Foreign Trade University, and Saigon Technology University jointly organized an exhibition on technological products, digital transformation applications in education and daily life, online public services, and online urban planning.

The Youth Union of the HCMC Department of Transport carried out activities to raise public awareness about the city's public transportation, and key contents of the project to enhance public passenger transport associated with control measures for the use of private vehicles in the city.

Youth volunteers guide people in installing and using e-accounts on applications. (Photo: SGGP)

Thu Duc City’s Youth Union organized activities to provide guidance on installing and using the VNeID app for temporary residence registration, organize cyber security training courses, and implement the “Smart quarter” project digitizing home addresses.

The Binh Tan District’s Youth Union signed a cooperation agreement with the People's Committee of Binh Hung Hoa A Ward to implement digital transformation in the district, introduce a digital address map of quarters’ offices in the district, provide guidance on installing the VNPT SmartCA digital signature application for residents and using waste management software.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh