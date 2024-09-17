World gold price set new record, bouncing up price of SJC gold bars

The world gold price set a new peak, bouncing up the price of SJC- branded gold bars this morning, which has increased by VND1.5 million (US$60.8) per tael over the passing week.

Meanwhile, the price of 9999 gold rings remained unchanged.

At about 9:30 a.m. on September 17, Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and Doji Group adjusted the prices of SJC- branded gold bars with an additional surge of VND1.5 million (US$61) in both buying and selling compared to the previous day to VND80 million (US$3,240) per tael in buying and VND82 million (US$3,321) in selling.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The selling price of SJC branded gold bars at four commercial state banks comprising Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), Joint Stock Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) and Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) was also adjusted to surge to VND82 million (US$3,321) per tael this morning, up VND1.5 million (US$61) per tael over yesterday.

Besides, the price of 9999 gold rings has remained unchanged after reaching its peak. SJC listed the price at VND77.9 million (US$3,151) per tael for buying and VND79.2 million (US$3,203) per tael for selling.

Additionally, PNJ Company also announced to trade 9999 gold rings at VND78 million (US$3,155) per tael for buying and VND79.2 million (US$3,203) per tael for selling which remained unchanged compared with the trading day on September 16.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange in the morning of September 17 (Vietnam time) continued to rise to US$2,584.5 per ounce, up nearly US$8 compared to the closing price in New York at the end of the previous week.

After conversion, this price is equivalent to approximately VND77 million per tael, about VND5 million per tael lower than the domestic SJC gold price and about VND2.2 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

At this price, global gold continues to set a new record.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong